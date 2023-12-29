Chhattisgarh: Full List Of Ministers And Their Portfolio

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today allocated a portfolio to his cabinet. The Chief Minister has kept General Administration, Mineral Resources, Energy, Public Relations, Commercial Tax (Excise), Transport and other departments (which have not been allocated to any minister) with himself.

Deputy CM Arun Sao has been allocated the Department of Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Law and Legislative Affairs and Urban Administration while Deputy CM Vijay Sharma has got Home and Jail, Panchayat and Rural Development, Technical Education and Employment, Science and Technology Department.

Ministers Portfolio

Brijmohan Agarwal School, Education, Higher Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Religious Affairs, Tourism and Culture

Ram Vichar Netam Backward Caste, SC, SC, OBC Development, Agriculture Development and farmer welfare

Dayal Das Baghel Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection

Kedar Kashyap Forest and climate change, water resources, skill development and cooperation

Lakhanlal Devangan Commerce, Industries and Labour

Shyam Bihari Jaiswal Health, Family Welfare, Medical Education

O. P. Choudhary Finance, Commercial Tax, Housing and Environment, planning and statistics

Lakshmi Rajwade Women and child development and social welfare

Tank Ram Varma Sports, Youth welfare, revenue and Disaster management