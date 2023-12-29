trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704163
Chhattisgarh: Full List Of Ministers And Their Portfolio

Deputy CM Arun Sao has been allocated the Department of Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Law and Legislative Affairs and Urban Administration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 09:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today allocated a portfolio to his cabinet. The Chief Minister has kept General Administration, Mineral Resources, Energy, Public Relations, Commercial Tax (Excise), Transport and other departments (which have not been allocated to any minister) with himself.

Deputy CM Arun Sao has been allocated the Department of Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Law and Legislative Affairs and Urban Administration while Deputy CM Vijay Sharma has got Home and Jail, Panchayat and Rural Development, Technical Education and Employment, Science and Technology Department.

Ministers                         Portfolio

CM Vishnu Deo Sai         General Administration, Mineral Resources, Energy, Public Relations, Commercial Tax (Excise), Transport and other departments

Deputy CM Arun Sao           Department of Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Law and Legislative Affairs and Urban Administration 

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma             Home and Jail, Panchayat and Rural Development, Technical Education and Employment, Science and Technology Department

Brijmohan Agarwal          School, Education, Higher Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Religious Affairs, Tourism and Culture

Ram Vichar Netam          Backward Caste, SC, SC, OBC Development, Agriculture Development and farmer welfare

Dayal Das Baghel        Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection

Kedar Kashyap          Forest and climate change, water resources, skill development and cooperation

Lakhanlal Devangan      Commerce, Industries and Labour

Shyam Bihari Jaiswal        Health, Family Welfare, Medical Education 

O. P. Choudhary          Finance, Commercial Tax, Housing and Environment, planning and statistics

Lakshmi Rajwade        Women and child development and social welfare

Tank Ram Varma              Sports, Youth welfare, revenue and Disaster management

