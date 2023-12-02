Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Check When And Where To Watch Live Results

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly and Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be held from 8 am onwards. While MP is currently being ruled by the BJP, there is a Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Riding on Bhupesh Baghel's popularity, Congress is hoping to retain Chhattisgarh while it also aims to dethrone BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The elections can be termed as the semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Elections Results 2023: Live Stream

The results and seat-wise trends will be available on Zee News TV and its YouTube channel from 8 am onwards.

You can also visit the Election Commission of India site results.eci.gov.in and click on respective states and seats to see their results.

As far as exit polls are concerned, the majority of exit polls have failed to give a clear verdict for Madhya Pradesh while many of them predicted the Congress party's victory in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Exit Polls

Axis My India exit poll gave Congress 40-50 seats while predicting 36-46 seats for the BJP. Polstrat exit poll gave 35-45 seats to the BJP and 40-50 to the Congress. Today's Chanakya projected a clear majority for the Congress by giving it 49-65 seats and just 25-41 seats to the BJP. Matrize exit poll gave 34-42 seats to the BJP and 44-52 to the Congress. According to the C-Voter, the BJP may get a clear majority by bagging 41-53 seats while the Congress is just behind it with 36-48 seats.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls

Axis My India has predicted 140-162 seats for the BJP and 68-90 for the Congress. Polstrat gave 106-116 seats to the BJP and 111-121 to the Congress. Today's Chanakya predicted a landslide victory for the BJP by giving it 139-163 seats and predicting just 62-86 seats for Congress. Matrize exit poll gave 118-130 seats to the BJP and 97-107 to the Congress.