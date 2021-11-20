हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh are India's cleanest states, check list of other winners

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are the second and third cleanest states in the country, preceded by Chhattisgarh. 

Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh are India&#039;s cleanest states, check list of other winners
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@bhupeshbaghel

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh has been adjudged the cleanest state in the Central government's annual cleanliness awards, with Maharashtra bagging the second position followed by Madhya Pradesh. 

The 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021' were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others at an event in Delhi. 

Elated at the win, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “I congratulate the people of Chhattisgarh for their enthusiasm towards cleanliness. Every public representative, official and minister has worked towards this.”

In the category of states with over 100 urban local bodies, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh won the second and third cleanest states in the country awards. In the category of states with less than 100 urban local bodies, Jharkhand ranked first, followed by Haryana and Goa.

Meanwhile, Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row. The second and third positions in the 'cleanest city' category were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively.

The 10 top-ranked cleanest cities, with a population of more than one lakh, are: 

1. Indore

2. Surat

3. Vijaywada

4. Navi Mumbai

5. New Delhi

6. Ambikapur

7. Tirupati

8. Pune

9. Noida

10. Ujjain

While Lucknow was ranked the lowest among 25 cities in the same category. Maharashtra's Vita city has been adjudged the cleanest city with less than one lakh population, followed by Lonavala and Sasvad.

Varanasi has been awarded the "cleanest Ganga town" while Bihar's Munger and Patna have been ranked second and third in the category.

(With agency inputs)

