Chhattisgarh: Man Killed In Tiger Attack, 2 Injured

A man identified as Samay Lal (32) died in the attack while Kailash Singh (35) and Rai Singh (30) escaped with critical injuries, said the officer, elaborating that the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:41 PM IST|Source: ANI

A man was killed and two others injured in an attack by a tiger that took place in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The condition of one injured person is stated to be critical and he has been referred to Ambikapur, the officer informed.The incident took place when the victims went to the forest to collect wood, the officer said.

"As per the information received so far, one person was killed in the attack while two others were admitted to the hospital. The incident has created a sensation in the area as the tiger is injured and it may harm people. Necessary directives have been given to the forest officials and efforts are on to intercept the big cat," said Surajpur Collector, Effat Ara.

"Since, the spot is close to the Navratri Kudargarh fair, which is witnessing a huge turnout of devotees, we are very much cautious to avert any untoward incident," the Collector further said. (ANI)

