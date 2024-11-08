Advertisement
Chhattisgarh News: 2 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Bijapur, Arms Seized

The operation took place in the Rekhapalli-Komathpalli forest area, where a sustained encounter unfolded between the security forces and a group of Maoists, starting around 11 am.

Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 11:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
Chhattisgarh News: 2 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Bijapur, Arms Seized Representational Image. (ANI)

Bijapur: At least two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces during a search operation in Bijapur district of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh on Friday. A joint search operation by the CRPF was launched in Bijapur after receiving information about the presence of Maoists in the Usur-Basaguda-Pamed-Tarrem area on Friday, a statement said.

The operation took place in the Rekhapalli-Komathpalli forest area, where a sustained encounter unfolded between the security forces and a group of Maoists, starting around 11 am. The confrontation lasted several hours in the Rekhapalli-Komathpalli forest area , during which the law enforcement personnel engaged the armed insurgents.

Following the encounter, authorities recovered the bodies of two Maoists. In addition, the police also seized a notable cache of weaponry, which included a 01 SLR Rifle, along with a significant amount of other arms and ammunition. This operation marked a critical moment in the ongoing efforts to combat Maoist activities in the region. The process of identifying the Maoists killed in the encounter is being carried out.

The search operation is ongoing. The detailed information will be released separately after the operation is completed.

