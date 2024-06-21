Chhattisgarh: Nine Naxalites Arrested In Bijapur District

New Delhi: Nine Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, were arrested from separate places in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

Five of them were held from the forest near Pusbaka village under Basaguda police station limits during an anti-Maoist operation, an official said.

Among them, Raju Oyam, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was a member of the Usur Local Organisation Squad of the outlawed Maoist outfit while Bhima Madvi was vice president of Gaganpalli RPC (Revolutionary Party Committee) Jantana Sarkar, he added.

The other three were lower-rung cadres, the police official said.

A cache of explosives, a `tiffin' bomb, a battery, spikes, splinters, gelatin sticks, cordex and electric wires as well as anti- government Maoist pamphlets were recovered from their possession, he said.

Three more lower-rung cadres were arrested from Usur and one person from Tarrem police station station limits, the official said.

The Maoist held from Tarrem was involved in an incident of firing on a police team at a newly set up security camp, he said.