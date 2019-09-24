close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
humid weather

Chhattisgarh: No relief expected from humid weather till Thursday

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to lash the state in the next 48 hours in Raipur and adjoining areas.

Chhattisgarh: No relief expected from humid weather till Thursday
File Photo

New Delhi: There will be no relief from the humid weather in Chhattisgarh as of now and similar conditions are likely to prevail for another two days across the state. 

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to lash the state in the next 48 hours in Raipur and adjoining areas. However, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), humid weather condition is expected to prevail despite the rainfall. 

Between August and September, Chhattisgarh witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershower. Similar weather conditions were also witnessed by Rajasthan, Odisha and Gujarat. 

Live TV

As per a Skymet Weather report published earlier in September, Chhattisgarh was rain surplus by 6 per cent as it saw moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershower activities. In 24 hours, some places in the state recorded heavy rainfall and thundershower activities. 

Jagdalpur received extremely heavy rains of 289 mm, one of the heaviest rainfall recorded in across the city this season, the report added. 

Tags:
humid weatherLight rainfallRainfall
Next
Story

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal Pradesh's first woman Lieutenant Colonel in Indian Army

Must Watch

PT15M44S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day