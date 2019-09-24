Chhattisgarh: No relief expected from humid weather till Thursday

New Delhi: There will be no relief from the humid weather in Chhattisgarh as of now and similar conditions are likely to prevail for another two days across the state.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to lash the state in the next 48 hours in Raipur and adjoining areas. However, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), humid weather condition is expected to prevail despite the rainfall.

Between August and September, Chhattisgarh witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershower. Similar weather conditions were also witnessed by Rajasthan, Odisha and Gujarat.

As per a Skymet Weather report published earlier in September, Chhattisgarh was rain surplus by 6 per cent as it saw moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershower activities. In 24 hours, some places in the state recorded heavy rainfall and thundershower activities.

Jagdalpur received extremely heavy rains of 289 mm, one of the heaviest rainfall recorded in across the city this season, the report added.