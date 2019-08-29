close

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy downpour over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Representational image

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Chattisgarh, Odisha and East Rajasthan.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy downpour over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

Live TV

"Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, the east-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning.

The weather office also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. 

