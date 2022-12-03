topStoriesenglish
Chhattisgarh passes reservation amendment bill, gives 32% quota to STs - Details here

As per the amendment in the reservation for admission to educational institutions, STs in Chhattisgarh are given 32% reservation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi:  Chattishgarh on Saturday (December 3) unanimously passed the Educational Institution (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Bill, 2022. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel informed that the senior minister will take the bill to governor for signature.

"The Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Bill, 2022 has  been unanimously passed by the assembly. Tonight the senior ministers will also take this bill to His Excellency the Governor for his signature," tweeted.

Talking to the media, Baghel said it is a historic day for Chhattisgarh Assembly as it has unanimously passed the reservation amendment bill. As per the amendment, 32% reservation has been given to STs, 13%  to SCs, 27% to OBCs and 4% to EWS of the state.

"Provision made in the Act that reservation will be given to SC-ST in districts, on basis of their population," Baghel told ANI.

Chhattisgarh CM further said that the other backward classes (OBCs) are give upto 27% in district while the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has been given 4% statewide reservation.

 

