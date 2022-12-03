Chhattisgarh passes reservation amendment bill, gives 32% quota to STs - Details here

New Delhi: Chattishgarh on Saturday (December 3) unanimously passed the Educational Institution (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Bill, 2022. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel informed that the senior minister will take the bill to governor for signature.

"The Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Bill, 2022 has been unanimously passed by the assembly. Tonight the senior ministers will also take this bill to His Excellency the Governor for his signature," tweeted.

छत्तीसगढ़ शैक्षणिक संस्था (प्रवेश में आरक्षण) संशोधन विधेयक, 2022 को भी विधानसभा ने सर्वसम्मति से पारित किया है।



इस विधेयक को भी आज रात वरिष्ठ मंत्रिगण महामहिम राज्यपाल के पास हस्ताक्षर के लिए लेकर जाएंगे‌। December 2, 2022

Talking to the media, Baghel said it is a historic day for Chhattisgarh Assembly as it has unanimously passed the reservation amendment bill. As per the amendment, 32% reservation has been given to STs, 13% to SCs, 27% to OBCs and 4% to EWS of the state.

"Provision made in the Act that reservation will be given to SC-ST in districts, on basis of their population," Baghel told ANI.

Chhattisgarh CM further said that the other backward classes (OBCs) are give upto 27% in district while the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has been given 4% statewide reservation.