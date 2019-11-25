Chhattisgarh urban body elections to be held on December 21

Raipur: Chhattisgarh urban body elections will be held on December 21 while the counting of votes will be on December 24, state Election Commission on Monday announced. The candidates can begin filing their nomination for the polls from November 30 while the scrutiny of candidates will take place on December 7.

The last date for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers is December 9, Chhattisgarh Election Commissioner, Thakur Ram Singh said. He also said that the polling in Naxal affected districts like Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bijapur and Sukma will be held between 7 am to 3 pm, while in the other districts the voting will be held between 8 am to 5 pm.

A total of 5406 polling booths will be set up in the state to elect officials of the Municipal Corporation, Municipality and Nagar Panchayat of 2,840 wards in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect from today.