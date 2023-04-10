Chhattisgarh's Bemetara Violence: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Calls State Bandh Today

New Delhi: In view of a Statewide `bandh` call by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organizations over violence in Chhattisgarh`s Bemetara district, workers of the outfit and those of BJP, which has lent support to the protest, have urged people to close their businesses on Monday. On Saturday, 22-year-old, Bhuneswar Sahu, was killed in a clash between two groups in the Biranpur village. Three police personnel were also injured in the incident.

'Bandh' called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Maheshwari said that the bandh has been called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal. An additional police force has also been deployed in all police stations. More than 400 police officers have been deployed in all the police stations, Extra patrolling is also being done. The police department got information that they plan to hold a `chakka jam` at three to four locations. BJP district president Jayanti Patel said the decision for a `bandh` was necessary due to the violence in the state.

The police officer further stated that BJP is supporting the call for the bandh. Superintendent of police (SP) of Bemetara, Indira Kalyan Elesela said yesterday, "A bandh has been called tomorrow in view of yesterday`s incident. We are ready for this. We hope everything remains peaceful." We are fully prepared. The crowd has been controlled by installing barricades at many places," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, State BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta said that Bharatiya Janata Party will join the Chhattisgarh bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over the incident in Bemetara that resulted in the death of one youth and the bandh will be held on Monday. The incident took place in Saja Vidhansabha. There were continuously eight cases of love jihad in that area and Sahu Samaj was creating public awareness that Love Jihad is a crime. Kedar Gupta also alleged conspiracy behind the youth`s murder and the government was supporting the accused.

Section 144 imposed in the area

Meanwhile, the last rituals of Bhuneswar Sahu were done on Sunday amid significant police presence and the implementation of Section 144 in the region. According to early information, a fight broke out between two groups of children in Biranpur village on Saturday, and tensions then escalated, leading to a conflict between members of the two groups. Police have arrested 11 persons in connection with the incident and are conducting an investigation.