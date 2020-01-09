हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raipur

Chhattisgarh's education board blacklists 176 teachers for faulty paper evaluation

To investigate the matter, the Board of Secondary Education had constituted a committee after which the negligence of the 176 teachers came to light.

Image used for representational purpose

Raipur: As many as 176 teachers were blacklisted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education for not checking the exam papers properly. The incident came to the fore after students that had applied for re-evaluation found that there was a massive difference in their marks allotted to them by the examiners. 

They were given lesser marks by the examiners associated with the state board whereas teachers who rechecked the papers gave them at least 40-50% more marks.

After receiving complaints, the Board of Secondary Education constituted a committee to investigate the matter following which the negligence of the 176 teachers came to light.

It is said that during the examination of the examination copies, the teachers allegedly gave the marks without looking at the answer sheets properly. 

These accused teachers will not be able to evaluate copies again. The roles of the teachers in a corruption scandal is also being investigated. 

Tags:
RaipurChhattisgarh Board of Secondary EducationChhattisgarh
