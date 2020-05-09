हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajit Jogi

Chhattisgarh's first CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, put on ventilator, condition serious

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi had served as the first CM of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the state came into existence.

Chhattisgarh&#039;s first CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, put on ventilator, condition serious

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday (May 9) and was rushed to Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur where he was put on ventilator support. The hospital released a statement in the afternoon saying that the senior politician has regained his pulse and his ECG is also normal.

74-year-old Jogi's health worsened while he was having breakfast, following which he was admitted in hospital this afternoon, his son Amit Jogi told media.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi had served as the first CM of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the state came into existence.

The Jogi senior parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and his son got embroiled in a controversy over a by-election.

Later, he quit the Congress and formed Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J). 

Tags:
Ajit JogiAjit Jogi cardiac arrestAjit Jogi healthRaipurChhattisgarhShree Narayana Hospital
Next
Story

Yogi Adityanath reviews COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh
  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M10S

What precautions to take if the office is to be opened amidst the corona epidemic?