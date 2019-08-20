Chhota Rajan sentenced to 8 years in BR Shetty extortion and attempt to murder case

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan alias Rajendra S Nikhalje was on Tuesday sentenced to eight years in jail in hotelier BR Shetty extortion and attempt to murder case. A Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court awarded the sentence to Rajan, along with five others.

This is the third case where he has been convicted. Rajan and the others have been convicted in the BR Shetty attempt to murder case when the latter was fired upon allegedly by the henchmen of Rajan in Amboli area of Mumbai in 2013.

The mafia don was deported from Bali, Indonesia, to India in November 2015. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi and is facing several cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder among others.

The first case where he has been convicted is a fake passport case in Delhi and the second case pertains to the J Dey murder case in Mumbai. The MCOCA court in May 2019 also found Rajan and eight others guilty in the murder of journalist J Dey. The court sentenced Rajan to life imprisonment and eight others for the 2011 killing of the veteran journalist.