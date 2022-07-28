New Delhi: Rallying against the order passed by the Parliamentary authorities, the Opposition leaders and some of the suspended MPs like CPI's Santosh Kumar, AAP's Sanjay Singh spent the night beside the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex. The political leaders have held a 50-hour long protest against their suspension and demand discussion on price rise in the lower and upper houses. From curd rice and idli-sambhar to tandoori chicken, 'gajar ka halwa' and fruits, Opposition parties are taking turns to arrange regional cuisine for the protesting MPs.

"50 hour non-stop dharna by Opposition MPs. 21 hours done. 29 hours to go. Revoke suspension of 24 MPs. Discuss," tweeted TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dwrek O'Brien.

According to PTI reports, in a show of solidarity and political strength, the Opposition parties have come together to create a duty roster for the protest with every party taking responsibility for making arrangements, including food, for those sitting on the dharna. The roster is being circulated on a dedicated WhatsApp group, keeping everyone in the loop about the day's arrangements.

Twenty suspended Rajya Sabha members started the protest inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday, with sources close to PTI saying the Opposition declined the Chairman's offer that they express regret over their members' behaviour in the House to get the suspension revoked.

Those suspended over Monday and Tuesday, include seven from the TMC, six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The parties which will be a part of the protests include the TMC, DMK, AAP, TRS, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, CPIM, CPI, JMM and the Kerala Congress.

