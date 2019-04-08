हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chidamabaram

Chidambaram claims I-T Department planning to raid his residence, 'welcomes' the search teams

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in a series of tweets alleged that Income Tax raids are being planned at his residence to 'cripple the election campaign.' He said that he will 'welcome the search party' and added that the people are watching and will give the government a befitting reply in the election. 

"I have been told that the I-T Department has plans to raid my residence in Sivaganga constituency and in Chennai. We will welcome the search party," he first tweeted. 

"The I-T department knows that we have nothing to hide. They and other agencies have searched our residences before and found nothing. The intention is to cripple the election campaign," the former finance minister added. 

Chidambaram's son Karti is contesting election from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu. He is facing charges of corruption and is currently out on bail.

"The people are watching the excesses of this government and will deliver a fitting lesson in the election," read Chidambaram's next tweet. 

Chidambaram's tweet comes hours after I-T raids were conducted on Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Kamal Nath's close aides at 50 locations in Indore, Delhi and Goa. 

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had also hit out at the central government after I-T raids were carried out in parts of Karnataka. He termed the raids as "PM Modi's real surgical strike" in a tweet and said:

The I-T Department had carried out coordinated raids at many locations across Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Shivamogga.

