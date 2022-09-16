NewsIndia
P CHIDAMBARAM

Chidambaram takes jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman over her 'half-baked' comment, says ‘thank god, Dr Manmohan Singh did not…’

"The FM is reported to have said that the 1991 reforms were "half-baked", Thank God, Dr Manmohan Singh did not serve over-cooked and unpalatable food like Demonetisation, multiple-rates GST and savage taxes on petrol & diesel," said P. Chidambaram. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:38 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Chidambaram takes jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman over her 'half-baked' comment, says ‘thank god, Dr Manmohan Singh did not…’

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday (September 16, 2022) criticised Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman over her statement on the 1991 economic reforms. Chidambaram tweeted, "The FM is reported to have said that the 1991 reforms were "half-baked", Thank God, Dr Manmohan Singh did not serve over-cooked and unpalatable food like Demonetisation, multiple-rates GST and savage taxes on petrol & diesel."

"We thank the FM for revealing that she took bakery and cooking courses in University," he added.

According to reports in a section of the media, the Finance Minister during a book release function said that the 1991 reforms were half-baked. The economic reforms were initiated by Manmohan Singh when he was the finance minister during the Narsimaha Rao government at the Centre.

Speaking in Hindi, Sitharaman said, "The economy was liberalised but the opening of the economy was not done properly and was under compulsions. We started with half-baked reforms in 1991."

Chidambaram, a former finance minister, is a bitter critic of the Modi government`s economic policies.

Live Tv

P ChidambaramChidambaramNirmala SitharamanFinance MinisterManmohan SinghCongressBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?