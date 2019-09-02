close

P Chidambaram

Chidambaram's CBI custody extended for 1 more day; hearing on interim bail on Tuesday

Chidambaram has spent 11 days in CBI custody since his arrest on August 21 in connection with INX Media corruption case.

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the CBI custody of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media corruption case by one more day.

Hearing on Interim bail moved by Chidambaram will be heard by the court on Tuesday at 3 pm after SC hearing at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered today ordered that Chidambaram remains in CBI custody in the INX Media case and not be sent to the Tihar Jail until the court hears his plea. The apex court says that if the trial court rejects Chidambaram's bail plea, his CBI custody will be extended till September 5.

SG Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI had told the SC that Chidambaram's custodial time will expire on Tuesday. SC asked the CBI to appeal before the lower court if it wants to send Chidambaram for a day's additional remand.

Chidambaram has spent 11 days in CBI custody since his arrest on August 21.

Chidambaram's counsel opposed the remand application but both sides were apprised that if the remand order is challenged in the apex court, it would only be taken up there on Monday. In view of the submissions, the judge extended Chidambaram's CBI custody till Monday.

The top court was conducting the hearing on a petition filed by Chidambaram against his CBI custody.

On August 30, the Court extended Chidambaram's CBI custody till September 2 (Monday). This came after Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natrajan, appearing for the CBI contended that extensive interrogation of the accused was conducted and he was confronted with documents and witnesses but further time was required to continue the investigation.

P ChidambaramINX Media CaseSupreme CourtEnforcement DirectorateCBI
