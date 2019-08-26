Chidambaram's five-day CBI custody in INX Media case ends on Monday

New Delhi: The five-day CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram is set to end on Monday and the senior Congress leader, who was remanded to CBI custody in the INX Media alleged corruption case, will be produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Judge Kuhar had sent Chidambaram to CBI custody till Monday but he had allowed the former finance minister's family members and lawyers to meet him daily for 30 minutes. The court had also said that Chidambaram will undergo a medical check-up every 48-hours during the five-day CBI custody. The Rouse Avenue Court had also told CBI that the "accused's dignity cannot be violated."

During the five-day custody, the CBI has questioned Chidambaram regarding the FIPB approval given by him to the shell companies owned by his son Karti in connection with the INX media case.

In a related development, the Supreme Court (SC) is also scheduled to hear the plea moved by Chidambaram for protection against his arrest by the CBI in the INX Media alleged corruption case.

On Friday, the SC had passed an order barring the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from arresting Chidambaram till Monday, when it will next hear the case. The order was passed by the bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna. Notably, the probe against Chidamabarm is being pursued by the two central agencies - ED and the CBI - in connection with the INX media case.

Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into a television company, INX Media, in 2007 at the behest of Karti, who allegedly received kickbacks from INX owners for this. At the time, Chidambaram was the India's finance minister in the UPA government. Chidambaram has categorically denied any wrongdoing.