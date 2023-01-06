Chief Justice of India Chandrachud brings daughters to Supreme Court, explains his job

New Delhi: Judges and lawyers were taken by surprise when they saw two very special guests accompanying the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud entered the courtroom through the public gallery with his two foster daughters and gave them a tour of the courtroom and his chamber. Justice Chandrachud entered the court premises at 10 am and showed them the courtroom and other places along with his chamber. He further explained his daughters, his job, and what exactly he does in the office. The Chief Justice showed his daughters - Mahi (16) and Priyanka (20) - where the court proceeding happens.

He then took both of them to the CJI Court in Room No. 1 and showed them how the court functions. The Chief Justice showed his daughters - Mahi (16) and Priyanka (20) - where the judges sit and from where the lawyers argue.

As per sources, Justice Chandrachud's daughters requested their father to take them to the court as they wanted to see and know everything about his job. From what exactly he does to where he sits and how court proceedings happen, his daughters wanted to know it all. Hence, Justice Chandrachud took them to give a tour of the Supreme Court.

Later, Justice Chandrachud took his daughters to his chamber to give them a tour of his office, and explained everything that he does. Justice Chandrachud took over the post on November 9 and will serve in the post for two years.

Chandrachud was appointed Judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. Prior to that, he was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 31, 2013. He has also been the Judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC. DY Chandrachud was also the Director of the Maharashtra Judicial Academy. Until his appointment as a Judge, he served as the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998.