Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde's name to Centre as his successor

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has written a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde's as his successor.

Justice Gogoi recommended that the government should start the process for appointing Justice SA Bodbe as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Bodbe is the second in seniority after Justice Gogoi

As per tradition, the sitting Chief Justice has to write and recommend the name of his successor to the government. Justice Gogoi is to retire from office on November 17.

Live TV

Justice Bobde, 63, is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is also serving as the Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur. He is due to retire on 23 April, 2021.

He hails from Nagpur. He graduated from city's SFS College and studied Law at Nagpur University. He became a senior advocate in 1998. Justice Bobde was appointed as an additional judge of Bombay High Court in 2000. He joined as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2012 and was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2013.