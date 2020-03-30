हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Child dies of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar

Child dies of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar
Representational Image

Muzaffarpur: A child died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar on Sunday (March 29,2020). "A child has lost his life due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur," Dr SK Shahi, SKMCH Superintendent said.

This is the first AES related death in the district this year. Last year over 140 children died due to AES in the district.

As per official data, 121 deaths were reported at the government-run SKMCH, which handled the largest number of patients in the district, while 21 deaths were confirmed at the Kejriwal Hospital.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney.

Tags:
deathAcute Encephalitis SyndromeBiharbrain feaver
