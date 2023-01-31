topStoriesenglish2567916
Children Cry Next To Dead Mother's Body. Father is the Killer, Reason...

Prima facie, the man suspected his wife's fidelity and attacked her with a sharp weapon. He also slashed himself.

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 07:34 PM IST|Source: PTI

Palghar, Jan 31 (PTI) A 45-year-old man from Boisar town in Palghar district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife by slitting her throat on a street and also attempted suicide, police said.

Prima facie, the man suspected his wife's fidelity and attacked her with a sharp weapon. He also slashed himself.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot at around 12:30 pm found the man lying injured near the body of his wife and their two children crying.

The woman died on the spot. The injured man was rushed to a hospital, a police official said.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

