Children Cry Next To Dead Mother's Body. Father is the Killer, Reason...

Palghar, Jan 31 (PTI) A 45-year-old man from Boisar town in Palghar district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his 40-year-old wife by slitting her throat on a street and also attempted suicide, police said.

Prima facie, the man suspected his wife's fidelity and attacked her with a sharp weapon. He also slashed himself.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot at around 12:30 pm found the man lying injured near the body of his wife and their two children crying.

The woman died on the spot. The injured man was rushed to a hospital, a police official said.

