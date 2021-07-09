Children likely to be vaccinated with Zydus Cadila from September, reveals expert panel head

New Delhi: The head of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, Dr NK Arora on Friday (July 9, 2021) said that the vaccination for children will start by September with the Zydus vaccine for 12 to 18-year-olds. Dr NK Arora also added that the emergency use authorisation for the vaccine is likely to come within weeks.

Dr NK Arora in an interview with a leading news channel said, “Covaxin phase 3 trials have started and by the end of September, I think we should be there (begin vaccination). I think sometime in the third quarter or by early January-February we should be able to give it to 2 to 18-year-olds. But trial data for Zydus Cadila for 12 to 18-year-olds will be available even before that.”

"The issue of school opening and other things are very important and those are being discussed actively," he added.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration head also stated that the government is focused on vaccinating the children in the country as many experts believe that the possible third wave of COVID-19 can impact them the most.

All you need to know about Zydus Cadila:

Earlier, the Centre has informed the Supreme Court on June 26, 2021 that the country is about to get a new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila. The pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila has concluded its clinical trial and will soon be available for those between 12-18 years of age. This development comes as a huge relief as the country is anticipating the possible third COVID-19 wave to affect the children primarily.

“It is submitted that Zydus Cadila which is developing DNA vaccines has concluded its clinical trial for between the age group of 12 to 18 years of age and subject to the statutory permissions, the same may be available in near future for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years of age,” the Centre told the apex court in an affidavit on June 26.

ZyCoV-D had already exhibited robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier. Both the Phase I/II and Phase III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board.

Preparations for the possible third wave of COVID-19:

The new health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, soon after taking the chair, addressed the media and said that the government is planning to implement a health infrastructure package under which pediatric centres will be set up in 736 districts. He also added that several state governments have also been readily making arrangements for children.

