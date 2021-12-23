Chillai Kalan: Fresh snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir, Ladakh; light rains expected in Jammu tonight

Srinagar: As predicted by the Meteorological Department, the upper reaches and hill stations of Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall. Some parts of Jammu are likely to witness light rains on Thursday (December 23) night.

The 40-day-long harshest period of winter, Chillai Kalan is ongoing in the Kashmir valley.

About 4 inches of snowfall accumulated in Tangmarg and 6 inches in world-famous ski resort Gulmarg. North Kashmir upper reaches Razdan top, Sadna top, Gurez and Z Gali witnessed 1-2 inches of snowfall prompting authorities to shut Bandipora-Gurez road.

Mughal road is also closed for vehicular traffic as 2-3 inches accumulated in the terrain making the road slippery. However, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is open for traffic.

Authorities have put snow clearance machines in place and snow clearance has been started.

“Only vehicles having 4x4 facility or vehicles fixed with snow chains on tyres shall be allowed to move between Tangmarg and Gulmarg, to prevent skidding of the vehicles,” a disaster management official said.

Despite a slight increase in minimum temperatures across J&K and Ladakh, many places still saw sub-zero temperatures.

As per the Met department, Srinagar recorded 2.6°C, Gulmarg recorded -3.7°C and Pahalgam saw 0.3°C.

In Ladakh UT, Leh witnessed -6.6°C, Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of -6.1°C. Dras in Kargil recorded -9.6°C, the official said.

Met Director Sonam Lotus said the present weather conditions will likely continue for the next 24 hours.

“Another Snow spell of greater intensity is most likely during 26-27th. Expect, Widespread light to moderate snow in plains of Kashmir, rain in Jammu and Moderate snow at scattered places of Ladakh especially Kargil Zanskar region. Light snow also possible at some places in Leh dist,” said Met forecast.

