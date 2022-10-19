NewsIndia
China BLOCKS US-India move to blacklist Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Shahid Mahmood as ‘global terrorist’

This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime. The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 10:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • China has once again blocked US-India move on blacklisting a Pak-based LeT terrorist
  • US-India had proposed to the UN to declare LeT's Shahid Mahmood as a ‘global terrorist’
  • The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

United Nations: China has once again blocked a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation. It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

