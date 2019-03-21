China deploys troops in Sindh, just 90 km away from Indo-Pak border

According to a report of Indian intelligence agencies, China has deployed its troops in Sindh region of Pakistan to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The report noted that China has deployed the troops of People Liberation Army (PLA) for the security of coal mines in Sindh's Thar region. Located in Tharparkar district of Pakistan, Thar region is only 90 kilometers away from Indo-Pak border. Several Chinese projects are going on in Sindh and most of these projects are facing stiff resistance from local people. It seems that China has decided to deploy its troops for securing the CPEC fearing such protests.

''The Border Security Forces (BSF) deployed at the Indo-Pak border have also noticed the movements of Chinese troops close to the border. It seems that due to the opposition of Chinese projects by locals in Sindh and Balochistan regions China has deployed its troops," said an intelligence officer.

The CPEC project is around three thousand kilometer long and Pakistan has already deployed 17,000 of its troops for the security of CPEC. It is learnt that out of these 17,000 soldiers, 4000 are from special forces of Pakistani Army. But it seems that China does not have much faith in the Pakistani army and this is the reason why Beijing has decided to send PLA troops too.

It may be recalled that Pakistan's army chief had visited China in July last year and met with Chinese Prime Minister emier Li Keungang and vice president Fen Changlong. During the meeting, China had thanked the Pakistani Army for the security of CPEC and Pakistani Army Chief had also assured China of providing full security to CPEC.