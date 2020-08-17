China funds Nepalese NGO to study on Gorkha community's motivation to join Indian Army

New Delhi: China has funded 12.7 lakh Nepalese rupees to a Nepalese NGO to conduct a study on Nepalis being recruited in the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army, according to sources.

China has extended this monetary aid to the Kathmandu-based non-government organisation (NGO) to carry out a study on the motivation behind the Gorkha community to join the Indian Army.

In the first week of June, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi funded a Nepalese NGO to conduct a study on Nepalis being recruited in the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army, sources told Zee Media.

Notably, there are seven Gorkha regiments of the Indian Army comprising 28,000 Nepalese citizens. The regiments have a total of 39 battalions. In total, there are 11 Gorkha regiments out of which four went to the British Army after Independence.

India has 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, and 11th and the British Army has 2nd, 6th, 7th, and 10th Gorkha Regiments.