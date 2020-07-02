China increasing deployment of its spies in Nepal as KP Oli government plunges into crisis

NEW DELHI: In the midst of political upheaval in Nepal, China and Pakistan are engaged in a big conspiracy to end India's influence in Nepal. According to Indian security agencies, China is engaged in meddling in Nepal. Chinese spies are being deployed in Nepal under the cover of medical staff for help in the name of COVID-19.

According to the intelligence report accessed by Zee News, China's intelligence agency Military of State Security (MSS) is making its presence in Nepal. The Ministry of State Security also known as MSS is the intelligence and secret police agency of the People’s Republic of China responsible for foreign intelligence.

MSS also considered as the most secretive intelligence unit of China in the world. As per an independent analyst, Pakistan is also taking advantage of the border dispute between Nepal and India.

Pakistan's agencies are trying to get in touch with Prime Minister Oli and other important leaders of Nepal who can be drawn against India. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended its support to Oli. Pakistan PM has also sent a formal notice to the foreign ministry of Nepal and proposed a call with Oli.

Not only this, but Pakistan's ISI is also increasing the number of its agents in the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu to keep an eye on Nepal's internal developments. Reportedly, Phanindra Nepal, leader of Unified Nepal National Front, has been meeting with officials of the Pakistan and Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu for the last few months.

China is looking to create trouble for India by provoking its neighbors. Both China and Pakistan are planning to open another front by provoking Nepal against India. The Chinese Ambassador in Nepal Hou Yanqi played a big role in inciting Nepal against India. Incidentally, Hou Yanqi was stationed in Pakistan before she was made the ambassador to Nepal.

Recently, Nepal released a controversial new map in which it shows Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura — parts of Uttarakhand - as part of its territory thus irking India.

It is believed that Nepal has done so at the behest of China. Nepali FM stations located in the neighboring Nepal region of India have been continuously engaged in propaganda against India. The Oli government of Nepal is airing anti-India activities as part of a larger conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Oli government has decided to prorogue the ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli`s official residence in Baluwatar. It comes amid reports of an inter-party dispute between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda. The Prachanda-led faction in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has demanded the resignation of Oli from the post of the prime minister and party-co chair.

Earlier in the day, Oli visited Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. On Wednesday, the Standing Committee meeting of the NCP was called, during which 17 out of 18 Standing Committee members demanded Oli`s resignation.

The senior leaders, including co-chair Prachanda, Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his `failure` over various issues.