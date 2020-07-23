China not de-escalating situation at LAC, no movement seen in past one week at Finger 5, Pangong Lake

NEW DELHI: The disengagement between India and China might have hit a roadblock in eastern Ladakh as Chinese troops have not moved back from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in line with the consensus arrived at during the disengagement talks between both the countries recently, reports said on Thursday (July 23, 2020).

According to reports, no movement by Chinese troops had been noticed in areas like Finger 5 and Pangong Lake in the past one week suggesting that Beijing is not too keen on disengagement.

Instead, China's People`s Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed around 40,000 troops in its front and depth areas for the Eastern Ladakh sector, according to news agency ANI.

The report quoting sources stated that Chinese are also not honouring their commitment for disengagement at the friction points in Eastern Ladakh and not moving back as per the agreed terms during the multiple rounds of talks at the government and Army level.

"The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," the report said quoting sources.

The disengagement process has also not made any progress since the last round of talks between the two Corps Commanders held last week and ground positions have also not changed, the sources said.

It has been found that the Indian and Chinese troops have pulled back at Pangong Lake by 2-km and Finger 4 is empty. However, the Chinese are still camping on the ridgeline. This clearly indicates that the Chinese had camped at Finger 4 that had traditionally been under the Indian control.

In view of the prevailing tension between the two countries, the Indian Army is preparing itself for a long haul and harsh winter for the high-altitude region. A massive logistical exercise has also started to provide adequate rations and other supplies to its soldiers as the friction areas still remain volatile.

This is being done since the Chinese are showing reluctance in moving out of the Finger 5 area and retreat back to their permanent location in Sirijap as they want to create an observation post in the region, according to sources.

The Chinese have also done a heavy amount of construction of structures in the Hot Springs and Gogra post area which are the two major friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

In the Hot Springs and Gogra area, the Chinese have been giving the excuse of the possibility of India occupying strategic heights there once they retreat to their permanent locations in their side of the border, the sources said.

In the last meeting between Corps commander-level officers on July 14-15, it was agreed that both sides will now monitor further disengagement by troops and verify the development in the next few days.