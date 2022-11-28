China Protest: Xi Jinping and Chinese Communist Party want to win war against a VIRUS which may never go away!

Over the years, there have been sudden protests by local people over a variety of issues, such as toxic pollution or illegal occupation of land or harassment of members of a community at the hands of the police. But this time, this protest was different. There is only one issue in the minds of the people of China at this time and restlessness is increasing among many people. There is a massive protest against the government's 'Zero Covid Policy'. People have broken the restrictions imposed to implement social distancing and now a large number of people have taken to the streets in cities and university campuses.

It is difficult to explain how shocking this is. In Shanghai, protesters raised slogans against President Xi Jinping and even demanded his resignation. Speaking openly against the General Secretary of the Communist Party in China is considered very dangerous. If you do this, you could even be put in jail. Despite this, its people landed on the streets of Shanghai. This street is named after a city in Xinjiang where ten people died in a building fire.

It is believed that the restrictions imposed under the Zero Covid policy delayed the arrival of rescuers. A protester chanted, "Xi Jinping" and hundreds replied, "Leave the throne". The slogan "Xi Jinping abdicate, Xi Jinping abdicate" kept resounding again and again. This slogan echoed, "Communist Party leave power, Communist Party leave power".

The Communist Party is such a political organization whose biggest priority is to remain in power. In such a situation, these demonstrations have become a big challenge for the Communist Party. It seems that the government can not understand the growing opposition to the 'Zero Covid policy'.

This policy has been linked to President Xi Jinping. Recently, Jinping said that China will not back down from this policy. And it seems that there is no easy way out of the situation the Chinese Party has found itself in at the moment. The Chinese government had three years to prepare for opening up the country. But instead of building more hospitals and ICU units and stressing the need for vaccination, the Chinese government has invested huge resources in mass testing, imposing lock downs, isolating people. China wants to win the war against such a virus which may never go away.