'China Spying Into Indian Territories Using Drones': Himachal Minister

SHIMLA: The Tribal Development, Revenue, and Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the frequent flying of drones along the Indo-China border in Kinnaur, a district he represents. Negi suspended the activities in the barren land of the region due to these drone intrusions and has accused central agencies and the Union government of not addressing the issue adequately. He emphasized that merely chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" is not enough; concrete steps must be taken to stop Chinese intrusion in order to truly protect the country.

"In those areas of Himachal Pradesh where the border with China touches, some construction has also been done there, and it seems that spying is being done from the other side, i.e., China, through drones. There are local people, there is ITBP, local intelligence, and the Intelligence Bureau as well. This matter is in everyone's attention, but the central government is not acting. Drones are frequently spotted there, and security is being compromised. Despite this, no action is being taken by the central agencies. This is a significant concern," Negi said, questioning why no measures have been implemented by the Union government.

Negi further emphasized the gravity of the situation by pointing out that there should be no drones coming from anywhere else except China. "There is no question that these drones are coming from any place other than China, as the border area is heavily monitored by central agencies. China is on the other side of the places where these drones are seen. It is essential for the central government to take immediate action because we have already lost 4,000 square kilometers of land in Ladakh to Chinese incursions," he added.

He also alluded to environmentalist protests against this issue being silenced, claiming, "The one who is opposing this is an environmentalist. He had gone to Delhi to talk about it but was arrested on 2nd October when trying to visit Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Meanwhile, China has grabbed 4.30 thousand square kilometers of land illegally, including parts of Ladakh and the Pangong Lake region. Some time ago, the foreign minister said China is an economic power, and we cannot fight with it. If our central leadership is making such statements, it gives the public the impression that they neither have the will to be angry nor to fight. And yet, they raise empty slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai. But what is the point of saying Jai when we are losing land to China?"

Negi had previously raised similar concerns about Spiti, another border area in Himachal Pradesh, which he believes is also vulnerable to Chinese advances. "Their flag is advancing into our area, and still, no action has been taken by the central government. It is the government's duty to stop China's advances. There is an area called Chijli and Chitkul, about 25 to 30 kilometers vacant, and the Chinese can occupy it anytime. The fact that drones are flying over these regions is a clear signal that security needs immediate strengthening," he added.

Negi's statements highlight the need for swift action and proper surveillance along the Indo-China border, as he warns of the severe implications of continued neglect.