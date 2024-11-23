Chinchwad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Jagtap Shankar Pandurang-BJP, Kalate Rahul Tanaji-NCPSP Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Chinchwad Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Chinchwad, located in Pune district, plays a vital role in Maharashtra’s political landscape due to its industrial importance and urban voter base. Historically, it has witnessed intense electoral battles among major political parties.

Top Contenders in the Fray

In the 2024 elections, notable candidates include Kalate Rahul Tanaji of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Jagtap Shankar Pandurang of the BJP, and Rajendra Kundlik Gaikwad of the BSP. From a pool of 44 applicants, 21 candidates are officially contesting, with 32 applications accepted, 5 rejected, and 7 withdrawals.

Chinchwad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 Live:





A Look Back: The 2019 Election Results

In the previous elections, Laxman Jagtap of the BJP won the Chinchwad seat with a commanding margin, securing over 1,00,000 votes. His victory solidified the BJP’s dominance in this constituency.

Dynamic Alliances Shape the 2024 Battle

The political dynamics in Chinchwad have shifted due to evolving alliances. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), is focused on retaining control. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is determined to challenge the BJP’s dominance.

Critical Factors for Voter Decision

Local infrastructure, industrial development, and urban growth are likely to influence voter preferences in this election. Additionally, the impact of shifting alliances could be a decisive factor.

Awaiting the Final Verdict

As the vote counting progresses, Chinchwad remains a key constituency to watch. The outcome will reveal whether the BJP can maintain its stronghold or if the opposition can turn the tables in this politically significant region.

Stay tuned for live updates as the results continue to unfold in Chinchwad!