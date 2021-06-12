Apprehended Chinese national smuggled 1300 Indian SIM cards to China to hack accounts

Kolkata: A day after Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier apprehended a Chinese national from Malda, he made startling revelations.

The Chinese national identified as Han Junwei who was arrested from Sultanpur Indo-Bangla border in Malda while crossing over to the Indian side on Thursday was handed over to the local police today.

After several hours of rigorous interrogation, he admitted to have smuggled more than 1300 Indian SIMs procured through forged documents by hiding them in his undergarments.

The smuggled SIM were later used in China to hack Indian accounts and carry out other financial frauds in India.

A statement from BSF South Bengal Frontier said, “Han Junwei has been a wanted criminal and upon thorough interrogation, shocking facts have come to the fore. He has so far taken around 1300 Indian SIMs to China using fake documents from India. Junwei and his associates, used to hide the SIM in undergarments and send these to China. These SIMs were used to hack accounts and to carry out several kinds of financial frauds. Their purpose was to cheat people using SIM to get their money out of money transaction machines.”

Apart from this, a Blue Corner Notice was also issued against him. “It is worth noting that Sun Jiang, a business partner of Han Junwei, was arrested by ATS Lucknow on several charges. Since then, the process of issuance of a Blue Corner Notice against Han Junwei was also initiated as per the procedure.”

