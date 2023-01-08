Chinese New Year is on January 22. Know what is it and how it's celebrated

Chinese Lunar New Year is celebrated in China for thousands of years and is a major holiday. This year the Chinese New Year is on January 22, 2023. The Chinese New Year is also called Spring Festival. The festivities continue for two weeks between a New Moon and the next full Moon. In Asia, the festival is celebrated in various forms of activities and comes to an end with a lantern festival.

What is Chinese New Year?

The Chinese New Year is among the most solemn festival in China. People celebrate it in order to remove the bad and old, and to welcome the new and the good. The Chinese community celebrates this festival with lion dance, dragon dance, temple fairs, flower market shopping and other activities. The most interesting experience of Chinese New Year is watching parades in Chinatown and having mouth-watering meals with the family.

The families reunite to celebrate the occasion, while those working aboard return home to celebrate with their families. People hangs the 'Door Gods' pictures. The Door Gods are the guardians of an entrance and are believed to be popular Gods for ancient Chinese people.

People decorate their houses in bright colours including red which is considered Good luck, while children are handed over money in red envelopes.

Each year is associated with one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac. This year is the Year of Rabbit.