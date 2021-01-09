हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chinese soldier

Chinese soldier apprehended on Indian side of LAC in Ladakh, questioning underway

Sources said the PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated. They added that the Chinese Army has been informed about their soldier in Indian custody. 

Reuters photo

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing border tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Indian troops on Friday (January 8) apprehended a Chinese soldier from an area south of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, official sources said.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had transgressed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in the area, they said. The capture of the Chinese soldier comes in the midst of an eight-month-long bitter border standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

Troops from both sides are deployed along the LAC since the friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops.

The sources said the PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated. 

Sources said that the Chinese Army has been informed about their soldier in Indian custody. Both sides are in touch over the issue, they added. Further details are awaited.

