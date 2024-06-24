Chinese 'Ultra Set' Handsets Pose New Security Threat in Jammu and Kashmir

Chinese-made communication devices pose a new challenge to security forces. The 'Ultra Set' handsets, which combine cell phone capabilities with specialized radio equipment that does not rely on traditional mobile technologies like Global System for Mobile (GSM) or Code-Division Multiple Access (CDMA), have been found in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, these devices were recovered during a recent arms and ammunition recovery operation in Jammu's Pir Panjal range, raising alarm bells among security agencies.

These devices, initially intended for the Pakistan Army, are now being found in the hands of terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir. Security sources have indicated that these groups are pushing the devices into the hands of terrorists who cross into the region.

Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a spike in terror attacks in recent weeks. During these operations, security forces have recovered arms, ammunition, and communication devices from various parts of the Union Territory.

In recent recoveries, highly encrypted Chinese telecom gear known as "Ultra Set," mostly used by the Pakistan Army, was found among the terrorists. The Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir recently stated that there are around 70-80 foreign terrorists active in the Union Territory, most of whom have recently infiltrated. This clearly indicates a connection between these terror groups and the Pakistan Army.

The Chinese equipment is often recovered by security forces in the Kashmir Valley from terrorists active in the region. In a recent hideout bust in North Kashmir, sources in the security forces reported recovering 'Ultra Set' handsets. Similar recoveries were made following recent attacks in Jammu.

These Chinese-made 'Ultra Set' handsets combine cell phone capabilities with specialized radio equipment that does not rely on traditional mobile technologies like GSM or CDMA. 'Ultra Set' handsets operate on radio waves for message transmission and reception, with each device linked to a control station located across the border. Sources say that Chinese satellites are used to carry these compressed messages from the handset to a master server in Pakistan for onward transmission.

The recovery of this equipment from terror groups also indicates the support that the Chinese government is providing to Pakistan, which ultimately ends up in the hands of these terror groups. This comes in the backdrop of the recent China-Pakistan meeting regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The 3rd round of the Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of Political Parties on CPEC and the Pakistan-China Political Parties Forum was held in Islamabad. During the meeting, both China and Pakistan reaffirmed the importance of CPEC and pledged to make joint efforts for its upgradation and to further strengthen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.