New Delhi: The three-day `Chintan Shivir` of the Congress in Rajasthan`s Udaipur from May 13 is meant to brainstorm on a roadmap for the revival of the party`s fortunes and is likely to witness a clamour for the return of Rahul Gandhi to head the organisation as some sections are likely to raise the demand, according to sources.

The demand was formally raised recently at a CWC meeting but it was said that organizational polls have already been announced, said IANS report citing sources. The most vocal voices in the party for Rahul Gandhi`s return are said to be its two Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), apart from Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal and other Rahul loyalists.

In the Chintan Shivir, Rahul Gandhi will speak as a second last speaker just ahead of party chief Sonia Gandhi, and the party hopes to get a new path of revival from there to reverse its electoral losses. The conclave will focus on time-bound party restructuring for strengthening the organisation and making it battle-ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Rahul Gandhi had quit the post after the party`s second successive massive defeat in the 2019 elections and in his resignation, sought that someone from outside the Gandhi family should be appointed as party chief but the CWC appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim President. Soon a section of leaders, the G-23, wrote a letter for sweeping reforms in the party and election from the block to the CWC level.

When Sonia Gandhi called some of the members of the dissident group for discussions, they said that there was no question on the leadership but fixing responsibility on those responsible for party`s defeat in the recent spell of Assembly elections.

The heads of various departments of Congress, office bearers, former Union ministers and MPs would all participate in the Chintan Shivir. A total of 422 members will be present in the Shivir, of which 30-35 per cent will be youth and 21 per cent women.

Conclave to focus on time-bound Congress revamp

Top Congress leaders are expected to come out with solutions and clear the party's stance on key issues including polarisation, Centre-state ties, forming of alliances and attempts at bringing in ''uniformity", especially in the Northeast, that are confronting the country and the party, Congress sources told PTI.

The 3-day Chintan Shivir at Udaipur, from May 13 to 15, is being organised after a gap of almost nine years. The party is facing "an unprecedented crisis" as it remains in power on its own in just two states and has less than 100 members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Unlike in the past, when Chintan Shivirs did not set any set timelines, the Udaipur declaration will state time-bound initiation and accomplishing of structural changes in the organisation at all levels, said the report.

The last such conclave was held in Jaipur in 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power. It focussed on the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as vice president of the party. The earlier 'shivirs' were held in Pachmarhi in 1998 and Shimla in 2003.

The Udaipur Shivir will culminate in a Nav Sankalp Resolution which will be the outcome of three days of in-depth deliberations on the political, social, economic, organisational and agricultural issues and the party's response to these challenges.

The Congress will focus on issues of polarisation, centre-state relations, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, economic downturn, disinvestment of PSUs, MSP, social inequities and problems facing the youth.

The conclave will begin with introductory remarks of Congress President Sonia Gandhi on May 13 and a valedictory address by Rahul Gandhi on May 15. The Shivir will begin at 2 PM following which over 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups.

Chintan Shivir will discuss ways to re-energise Congress: Pilot

The Congress will deliberate on ways to re-energise the party and challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the `Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir` being held in Udaipur, party leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday.

Sachin Pilot said the three-day brainstorming conclave will be result-oriented, adding "We will hold discussions on party organization, how to challenge NDA in coalition politics and to re-energize Congress during the `Nav Chintan Shivir`. This conference will be result and outcome-oriented."

Talking to media persons in Jaipur, he said, "The Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur will prove to be very important in deciding the future strategy."

"There will be polls this year and Lok Sabha polls will be held in 2024. If there`s any party that can defeat NDA and BJP at the national level, it is Congress," Sachin Pilot added.

(With Inputs from Agencies)