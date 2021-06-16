Chirag Paswan accuses JD(U) of creating fissures in LJP, says 'my removal as party chief illegal'

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday (June 16) addressed a press briefing where he accused his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and five party MPs to hatch a conspiracy against him and the party while he was unwell. He said that the manner in which he was removed as the chief of Lok Janshakti Party is 'illegal' and contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to name Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House.

"I was removed illegally as the chief of LJP. The Constitution was not followed for my removal as the party president. I tried to save the party whereas some people were making attempts to break the party when my father was hospitalised. My father asked party leaders, including my uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras about the same. Some people weren't ready for the struggle we had to go through, Chirag Paswan said during the press briefing.

He added that he stand by his decision to exit the NDA and added that he didn't want to work with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) Nitish Kumar. "I did not want to work with Nitish Kumar anymore. JD(U) tried to create fissures in LJP. A conspiracy was hatched when I was was unwell. I haven't recovered completey yet. I didn't compromise on my principles. LJP performed well in Bihar assembly elections. However, then uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras had not participated in the elections," he said.

Live TV