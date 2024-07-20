New Delhi: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan before joining politics tried his hand at Bollywood but now didn't have any plan of returning to films. In a recent interview, he joked that he is such a "bad actor" that even his Lok Sabha colleague and first co-star, Kangana Ranaut, will not agree to share the screen space with him again.

In a recent interview with PTI, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief shared that he has no plans to get married for at least another two years as he wants to dedicate all of his time to politics, especially as the Bihar elections are due next year.

"I am very clear about my priority that I am married to my work. And if I don't have time for my better half, I should not get into that," the MP said.

Chirag Paswan made his debut in Bollywood in the 2011 movie 'Miley Naa Miley Hum', he starred alongside Kangana Ranaut, who recently joined BJP and secured a Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general election.

Responding to the question on returning to the cinema, Paswan said, "Again? After one disaster!"

"No, not at all. And I think anybody who has seen the movie will agree with me..... I do not think I can take this lightly. And yes, no director, producer, including Kangana herself, will agree to do a movie with me," Paswan added.

In Bihar, the NDA won 30 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, with Paswan's party achieving a 100 per cent strike rate by bagging all five seats it contested in the Lok Sabha election 2024.