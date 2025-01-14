Chirag Paswan’s LJP To Contest Delhi Polls? Here Is What He Said

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday confirmed his party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), will contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Paswan stated the LJP (Ram Vilas) aims to strengthen the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by focusing on strategic seats.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Paswan stated that the party’s objective is to strengthen the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital. He highlighted that his party would focus on contesting in constituencies where its candidates have a strong chance of winning. By doing so, the party aims to complement the NDA’s efforts and reinforce its overall standing in Delhi.

“Lok Janshakti Party's (Ram Vilas) policy is focused on strengthening the NDA alliance by contesting only on seats where victory is certain and will contribute to the alliance's success. Similar to our approach in Jharkhand, winnability will take precedence over the number of seats. We will field candidates only in constituencies where the LJP (Ram Vilas) has a stronghold. Our goal is to maintain a high strike rate, not dilute it by contesting unnecessary seats. We will carefully choose seats that ensure our chances of winning,” Paswan said.

He further quashed the reports suggesting that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) had made specific demands for any particular seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Paswan also launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of "insulting" people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal). Paswan claimed that this sentiment will influence voters in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, predicting a clear victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Jis tarah dilli ke log trahi trahi kar rahe hai... Kejriwal aur AAP ke jhoothe vaadon se (Th people of Delhi are calling for mercy against the false promises made by AAP and Kejriwal), especially people from Bihar and eastern UP (Purvanchal)... Kejriwal has insulted the people of Bihar by calling them 'fake'. Just to win elections, he has labelled people from UP and Bihar as 'fake' (voters). Delhi will vote while keeping this in mind and BJP-led NDA will form the government," Paswan said during his remarks.

The Election Commission has announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

Candidates intending to contest the polls must file their nominations by January 17, following which scrutiny of the nominations will take place on January 18. The final date for withdrawing candidature has been set for January 20.