Chirag Paswan Vs Pashupati Paras: How 'Bhatija' Triumphed Over 'Chacha' In Battle Of Legacy

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events preceding the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Pashupati Kumar Paras, the president of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), tendered his resignation as a union minister. This move came hot on the heels of his party being allegedly snubbed in seat allocation by the BJP-led NDA for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in his home state Bihar. The political rumblings began when his nephew, Chirag Paswan, engaged in discussions with BJP president J P Nadda, asserting claims of a seat-sharing agreement within the NDA. This seemingly left Paras feeling sidelined and aggrieved within the BJP-led coalition.

During a press briefing in Delhi, Paras expressed his disappointment, stating, "I waited for the announcement of the seats yesterday. I served the NDA with honesty. I am grateful to the Prime Minister. I submit my resignation as a cabinet minister."

Uncertainty Looms Over Paras's Next Move

While speculation swirls around Paras's future political moves, rumours suggest discussions with RJD leaders may be underway. Following his resignation from the Narendra Modi cabinet, Paras left for Patna, keeping his intentions close to his chest but affirming his intention to contest from the Hajipur constituency at any cost.

Chirag Paswan's Triumph In The Battle For Hajipur

The clash between Chirag and his uncle over the legacy of the Hajipur seat has been brewing since the demise of Central Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Initially appearing to gain ground with the defection of five out of six LJP MPs to his faction, Paras's manoeuvre seemed to threaten Chirag's standing. However, Chirag persisted, maintaining his support for the Narendra Modi government and consolidating his influence among the masses in Bihar.

NDA's Bihar Seat-Sharing Agreement

As the political landscape in Bihar takes shape, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalized its seat-sharing arrangement. The BJP is set to contest 17 seats, while the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will vie for 16. Notably, the LJP (Ram Vilas) has secured five seats, including Hajipur. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest Gaya and Karakat respectively. Among the major seats that the BJP will be contesting are Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar and Sasaram. The JD(U) has been given Valmiki Nagar, Sitamadhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad and Sheohar seats.

The Road Ahead

With the Lok Sabha elections slated to commence on April 19 and culminate on June 1, the stage is set for a fiercely contested political showdown. As parties finalize their strategies, the results, to be declared on June 4, will determine the direction of Bihar's political landscape. Reflecting on the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged victorious with 17 seats, closely followed by JD(U) with 16. LJP secured six seats, underscoring its significance in Bihar's political arena.