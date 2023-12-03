Chitrakot Constituency Election Result 2023: Congress’ Deepak Kumar Baij vs BJP’ V Mayak Goyal

Chitrakoot is a constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India. It has a total of 2,10,322 voters, including 1,12,985 males and 97,337 females. The majority of voters in this region belong to the Brahmin community. Historically, Chitrakoot has been a stronghold of the Congress party. Although a BJP candidate won the legislative seat in 2008, both before and after that, the Congress party has maintained its dominance.

The current legislator for the Chitrakoot constituency is Neelanshu Chaturvedi, aged 41. He is recognized for being empathetic to the joys and sorrows of the tribal population. Neelanshu actively engages at the local level to assist the underprivileged.The area is economically tied to agriculture and tourism. Chitrakoot holds significance as it is believed to be the place where Lord Rama spent 11 years, 6 months, and 11 days of his 14-year exile. This site is a major tourist attraction. The constituency was known for Dasyu Prem Singh, who submitted himself before the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Arjun Singh, in 1982-83. Prem Singh served as a legislator in 1998, 2003, and 2013 until his demise in 2017.

2018 Election Scenario:

The Chitrakoot secure Vidhan Sabha seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category. In the 2018 elections, there was a fierce electoral battle between the Congress and the BJP for this seat. In this contest, Congress candidate Deepak Baij emerged victorious, while BJP candidate Lachhuram Kashyap had to settle for the second position. The Congress candidate received more than 62,000 votes on the Chitrakoot secure Vidhan Sabha seat, whereas the BJP candidate secured 44,000 votes. The election result favored the Congress party.