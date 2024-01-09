trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707710
Chlorine Gas Leak In Dehradun Causes Evacuation Of Residents; NDRF Team Deployed

Residents experienced breathlessness following a chlorine gas leak in Dehradun's Jhanjra area.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Following a chlorine gas leak in the Jhanjra area, Dehradun, residents were evacuated on Tuesday due to reports of breathlessness. A senior police official confirmed the safe relocation of residents, with no reported casualties.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security forces rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, reported ANI.

"On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal," Singh said.

