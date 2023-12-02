Chohtan Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Adu Ram Meghwal Vs Congress’ Padmaram

New Delhi: Chohtan Assembly constituency, situated in Barmer district, is set to be one of the pivotal battlegrounds among the 200 seats contested in the upcoming 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections. The electorate of Chohtan exercised their voting rights on November 25 during the electoral process, with the eagerly awaited vote count scheduled for December 3.

Within the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, comprised of 200 seats, 34 are earmarked for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Anticipated as a two-way competition, the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections are expected to unfold primarily between the reigning Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with various regional and smaller parties also vying to make their mark.

Reviewing the preceding electoral scenario, the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections in Chohtan witnessed an impressive 79.20% voter turnout, with 195,725 valid votes cast out of 247,074 registered voters.

In the Chohtan Assembly constituency, Padmaram emerged victorious by defeating Adu Ram Meghwal with a noteworthy margin of 4,262 votes. The triumphant candidate secured 2.20% more votes than the closest rival.