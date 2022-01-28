Chopper delay from Delhi: 'Desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP', slams Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Ahead of UP Assembly Polls which will kickstart on February 10, leaders across parties are increasingly locking horns. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (January 28) alleged that he was stranded in Delhi as his helicopter was not allowed to fly to UP's Muzaffarnagar for an election programme. In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it. Later in another tweet, Akhilesh said he is ready to take a flight.

Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to address a joint press conference in Muzaffarnagar. "My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP. People are understanding everything," he said in his earlier tweet.

मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है। जनता सब समझ रही है… pic.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022

About half an hour later, the SP chief tweeted, "The abuse of power is a sign of the people losing. This day will also be recorded in the history of socialist struggle. We are going to take a historic flight to history."

Akhilesh also posted a picture of his with this tweet.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Akhilesh and his Samajwadi Party, calling them supporters of Pakistan and "worshippers of Jinnah". Adityanath's remark ostensibly refers to the SP president's recent statements on Pakistan and its founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in the Hindi tweet without taking any name. In another tweet, The CM said, "When they were (in power), Ram devotees were fired upon. Kanwar Yatras were cancelled. Exploits (karnamey) like Safai Mahotsav took place. When we are (in power), dream of Sri Ramlala Virajman came true, flowers were showered from helicopter on 'kanwariyas'. Deepotsav and Rangotsav become the identity of Uttar Pradesh." Adityanath was referring to firing on "kar sevaks" in Ayodhya when SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister of the state.

