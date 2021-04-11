Chopper with 7 people on board crash lands in Kerala

KOCHI: A helicopter carrying seven people including NRI businessman MA Yusuf Ali crash-landed at a marshy land near Kochi on Sunday (April 11) morning, police said. All passengers including Yusuf Ali, his wife and three staff members of his Lulu Group and two crew members on board the chopper owned by Lulu Group have been admitted to a private hospital here.

"All of them are safe. They are currently under observation," a top official of the Lakeshore hospital where they are treated told PTI.

The incident occurred at Panangad area at around 8.30 AM on Sunday.

A major accident was averted as the chopper crash landed in a marshy land, locals said.

