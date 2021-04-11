हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala

Chopper with 7 people on board crash lands in Kerala

A helicopter carrying seven people including NRI businessman MA Yusuf Ali crash-landed at a marshy land near Kochi on Sunday (April 11) morning.

KOCHI: A helicopter carrying seven people including NRI businessman MA Yusuf Ali crash-landed at a marshy land near Kochi on Sunday (April 11) morning, police said. All passengers including Yusuf Ali, his wife and three staff members of his Lulu Group and two crew members on board the chopper owned by Lulu Group have been admitted to a private hospital here.

"All of them are safe. They are currently under observation," a top official of the Lakeshore hospital where they are treated told PTI.

The incident occurred at Panangad area at around 8.30 AM on Sunday.

A major accident was averted as the chopper crash landed in a marshy land, locals said.

