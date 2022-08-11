After the arrest of Anubrata Mandal in the case of cow smuggling, the political circles of the Bengal state are in turmoil. Violent protests against Birbhum's Trinamool (TMC) president continued on Thursday. Protesters raised slogans of 'thief', 'cow thief' while taking him out of Bolpur and passing through Durgapur to Asansol court. However, the biggest protest was seen in Asansol court premises. With shoes in hand, the protestors rushed towards Anubrata's car, chanting 'Chor Chor'. However, the police controlled the situation with a strict hand.

Anubrata Mondal was arrested from Bolpur's Nichupatti house at noon. It was initially reported that Anubrata would be taken to the CBI camp office in Durgapur for questioning. CBI officials were later seen taking Anubrata to ESI Hospital in Asansol to get his health checked there. It was then decided to produce the Trinamool leader before a special CBI court in Asansol. During this journey, Anubrata faced protests at least 2 times. Anubrata's relatives claim that the opposition political parties are behind it. Although the investigators claim, it is actually public anger.

The chaos came to a peak when Anubrata was produced in the Asansol court in the afternoon. Women with shoes also came forward to see his car. An attempt was made to stop his car by raising slogans of 'thief thief'. Realizing the danger, the police removed the protesters from the court premises.

Earlier, a woman was seen throwing a shoe at Partha Chatterjee, who was similarly arrested in the SSC corruption case. A week ago, he was harassed while undergoing a health check-up at ESI Hospital, Joka. The woman, identified as Shubhra Ghorui, took off her shoe and threw it at Partha Chatterjee. Although it did not affect him. But Shubra practically became a hero by making such an expression of protest. Walking on that path of protest, it is believed that everyone marched against Anubrata with shoes in hand.

According to sources, after being presented to the court, the hearing ended at 6 pm. The judge has not given any order yet. CBI produced Anubrata in Asansol court and sought 14 days custody. Party supporters of CPM and BJP protested with party flags while Anubrata was produced in the Asansol court.