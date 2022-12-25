topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CHRISTMAS 2022

Christmas 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Santa Claus sculpture with 1500 kg tomatoes

On the occasion of Christmas, World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created giant Santa Clause sculpture using 1500 kg tomatoes.

Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Christmas 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Santa Claus sculpture with 1500 kg tomatoes

New Delhi: World famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took the Christmans decoration to another level as he made a giant Santa Clause using 1500 kg tomatos at Golapur beach in Odisha. Sharing the image of the sand art on Twitter Pattanaik wished merry christmas. Padma Bushan award-winning sand artist created the tomato Santa 1500kg of tomatoes and it turned out to be 27ft high and 60 ft wide in size. Pattnaik's students helped him to complete the sculpture.

Last year on Christmas, Pattnaik created a 50 feet long, 28 feet wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus on Puri sea beach with the help of 5400 red roses and other flowers.For the last 17 years, he has been creating sand art during Christmas. Many of his sand sculptures have carved a place in the Limca Book of World records.

Christmas is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur across the world. People spend the day dancing, dressing up in new attire, and giving heartfelt gifts to their loved ones.

Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals around the World and has won many awards for the country. 

Live Tv

Christmas 2022Santa ClauseTomato Santa ClauseSudarsan Pattnaik

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022