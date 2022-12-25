Christmas 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Santa Claus sculpture with 1500 kg tomatoes

New Delhi: World famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took the Christmans decoration to another level as he made a giant Santa Clause using 1500 kg tomatos at Golapur beach in Odisha. Sharing the image of the sand art on Twitter Pattanaik wished merry christmas. Padma Bushan award-winning sand artist created the tomato Santa 1500kg of tomatoes and it turned out to be 27ft high and 60 ft wide in size. Pattnaik's students helped him to complete the sculpture.

#TomatoSanta World's biggest Tomato with Sand #SantaClause installation of 1.5 tons of Tamato at Gopalpur beach in Odisha , India. This sculpture is 27ft high, 60 ft wide. My students joined hand with me to complete the sculpture. #MerryChristmas2022 pic.twitter.com/s1cOeYQzEC — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2022

Last year on Christmas, Pattnaik created a 50 feet long, 28 feet wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus on Puri sea beach with the help of 5400 red roses and other flowers.For the last 17 years, he has been creating sand art during Christmas. Many of his sand sculptures have carved a place in the Limca Book of World records.

Christmas is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur across the world. People spend the day dancing, dressing up in new attire, and giving heartfelt gifts to their loved ones.

Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals around the World and has won many awards for the country.