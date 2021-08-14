हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha board

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 to be declared today, here’s how to check

The candidates who registered for the CHSE class 12 arts exams will be able to check their scores, once announced, at the official website of the council- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 to be declared today, here’s how to check
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) is all set to announce CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 today (August 14, 2021). The candidates who registered for the CHSE class 12 arts exams will be able to check their scores, once announced, at the official website of the council- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 

Over 2.21 lakh students are waiting for the council to declare Plus Two Results for Arts and vocational courses today. 

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha- chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: On homepage, click on “CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021” link 

Step 3: Enter the credentials and login

Step 4: Click on submit 

Step 5: Your CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

The candidates need to note that this year the board had to cancel the examination due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decided to announce the results on the basis of internal assessment policy. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Odisha boardOdisha board class 12 resultCHSE +2 ResultCHSEClass 12 resulltsClass 12 results 2021CHSE Class 12 Results Arts
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 151 vacancies for deputy director in ESIC on upsconline.nic.in, details here

Must Watch

PT15M30S

India@75: Hear the heroic saga of new India from poets