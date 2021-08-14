CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 to be declared today, here’s how to check

New Delhi: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) is all set to announce CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 today (August 14, 2021). The candidates who registered for the CHSE class 12 arts exams will be able to check their scores, once announced, at the official website of the council- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Over 2.21 lakh students are waiting for the council to declare Plus Two Results for Arts and vocational courses today.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha- chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: On homepage, click on “CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021” link

Step 3: Enter the credentials and login

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

The candidates need to note that this year the board had to cancel the examination due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decided to announce the results on the basis of internal assessment policy.

